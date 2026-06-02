Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 555,141 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises about 2.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.40% of Entergy worth $163,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Services raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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