Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,968 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 101,370 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 2.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ventas worth $143,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,848.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

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Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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