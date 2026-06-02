Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,785 shares of the healthcare company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,382 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.67% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $110,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 10,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,067,159 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $63,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,065 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233,313 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,181,767 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 232,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,552 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293,605 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $39.50 to $38.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SMA stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,086.67%.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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