Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $129.73 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,937 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises approximately 1.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.03% of Regency Centers worth $129,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REG

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.6%

REG opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 450,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,233,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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