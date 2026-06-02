Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $140.04 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 817,572 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.74% of Brixmor Property Group worth $140,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $435,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.64.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.5%

BRX stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The business had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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