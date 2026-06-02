Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $147.97 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,179 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 213,634 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $147,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.50.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.4%

LNG opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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