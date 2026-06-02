Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $28.27 Million Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 411,255 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.90% of COPT Defense Properties worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,934 shares of the company's stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 181,935 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 99,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,685,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CDP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CDP stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.79. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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