Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $43.02 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 951,134 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,606,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 900.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $308,348,000 after buying an additional 1,969,013 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.2% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $287,632,000 after buying an additional 1,048,685 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $332,328,000 after purchasing an additional 974,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,425,000 after purchasing an additional 895,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.7%

EXR opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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