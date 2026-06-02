Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $451.45 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 6.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.60% of Equinix worth $451,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,050.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,049.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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