Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $51.40 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 105,640 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $51,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,709,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.55.

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Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Further Reading

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