Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $71.32 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,397 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,170,508 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.9%

NEE stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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