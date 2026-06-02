Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $91.61 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 105,451 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.82% of Healthpeak Properties worth $91,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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