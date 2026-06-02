Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 313,309 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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