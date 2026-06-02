Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 508,757 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 508,757 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.49% of CMS Energy worth $103,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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