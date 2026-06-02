Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,187 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 230,234 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.56% of Cousins Properties worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,063,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 251,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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