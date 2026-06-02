Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 204,720 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.32% of Atmos Energy worth $88,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,853,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,177 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0%

ATO stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $149.98 and a 52-week high of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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