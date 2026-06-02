Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 1,777,306 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 1,777,306 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,992.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $222,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,073,602 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $574,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,526 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 1.8%

WMB stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.40.

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Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,762 shares of company stock worth $5,937,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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