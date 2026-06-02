Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 523,199 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 523,199 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.61% of NETSTREIT worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE NTST opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.8%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is 676.92%.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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