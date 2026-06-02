Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 76,606 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,039 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 76,606 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.40% of Simon Property Group worth $238,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Evercore set a $207.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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