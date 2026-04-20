CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,755,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. President Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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