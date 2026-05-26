Ceera Investments LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,487 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.4% of Ceera Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in American Express by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,292,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $166,848,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $720,535,000 after buying an additional 337,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $311.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.20. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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