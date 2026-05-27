Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Celestica were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $371.25 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $435.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $345.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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