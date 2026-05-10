Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Celestica were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $473,386,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $424,459,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Celestica by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,923 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,236,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

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Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $375.32 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.30 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $320.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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