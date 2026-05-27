Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 2,293.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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