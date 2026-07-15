Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,075 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Cencora were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE COR opened at $302.16 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $277.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.31. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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