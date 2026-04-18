Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,706 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cencora worth $49,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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