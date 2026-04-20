Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,370 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of Cencora worth $97,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Stock Down 0.0%

COR stock opened at $327.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $342.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.31.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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