Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Cencora were worth $27,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cencora by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,762 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Cencora by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,810,000 after acquiring an additional 916,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $317.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.00 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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