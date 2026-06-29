Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cencora by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cencora by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

View Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Up 0.3%

COR opened at $286.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.07. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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