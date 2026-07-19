CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 39,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $39,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.31.

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CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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