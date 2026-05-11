Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Centric Wealth Management lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MOH opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here