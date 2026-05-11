Centric Wealth Management Sells 15,476 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $252,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.44 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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