Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,061 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 384,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.03% of Centuri worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centuri by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Centuri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Centuri by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Centuri by 288.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Centuri by 13,385.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centuri from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Centuri in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centuri

Centuri Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $688.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $618.87 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centuri

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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