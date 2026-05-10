Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.99% of Centuri worth $200,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centuri by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 138,349 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Centuri by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centuri by 3,300.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centuri by 492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter.

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Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $34.53 on Friday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $688.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.87 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centuri from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Centuri in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRI

About Centuri

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

See Also

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