Cercano Management LLC Acquires 8,087 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Cercano Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $58,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $295.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $319.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.39 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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