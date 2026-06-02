Cercano Management LLC Buys 32,789 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 0.9% of Cercano Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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