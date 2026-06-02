Cercano Management LLC Purchases 148,414 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cercano Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2,690.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,931 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

BSX opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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