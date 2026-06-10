Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 12,565 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,900 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $73,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $318.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day moving average is $336.51. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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