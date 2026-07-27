Cetera Investment Advisers Has $28.97 Million Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $746,729,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,660,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,876 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $163.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.44. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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