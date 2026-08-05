Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Gartner were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and sales beat expectations. Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, above the $3.76 consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.68 billion exceeded estimates of $1.65 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 23.8% year over year, and reported diluted EPS increased to $4.14 from $3.11. Gartner posts better-than-expected sales in Q2

Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, above the $3.76 consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.68 billion exceeded estimates of $1.65 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 23.8% year over year, and reported diluted EPS increased to $4.14 from $3.11. Positive Sentiment: Gartner raised its 2026 outlook. Management now expects adjusted EPS of at least $14, above the roughly $13.69 analyst consensus, and also increased adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow guidance. Gartner Q2 earnings beat estimates and 2026 outlook raised

Management now expects adjusted EPS of at least $14, above the roughly $13.69 analyst consensus, and also increased adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow guidance. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks provided additional support. Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and the board authorized another $500 million for future repurchases, potentially boosting per-share results and signaling management confidence. Gartner stock surges after Q2 beat, higher outlook and buyback boost

Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and the board authorized another $500 million for future repurchases, potentially boosting per-share results and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Contract value trends improved. Total contract value reached $5.3 billion, up 1.7% year over year on an FX-neutral basis, with management citing renewed acceleration. Adjusted revenue and EBITDA also grew despite challenging comparisons. Gartner signals 2026 adjusted EPS at or above $14

Total contract value reached $5.3 billion, up 1.7% year over year on an FX-neutral basis, with management citing renewed acceleration. Adjusted revenue and EBITDA also grew despite challenging comparisons. Neutral Sentiment: Reported revenue remained soft. Quarterly revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion, although net income, operating cash flow and free cash flow all improved.

Quarterly revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion, although net income, operating cash flow and free cash flow all improved. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches by Gartner directors and officers. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing but introduces a legal and governance overhang. Gartner shareholder investigation alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $185.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $265.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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