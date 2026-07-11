CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,525 Intel Corporation $INTC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,525 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Intel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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