Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 1,804.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,528 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,143 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Wade Davis purchased 5,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $422.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Williams Trading set a $437.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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