Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $4.05 Million in Textron Inc. $TXT

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,211 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:TXT opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio is 1.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.10.

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Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

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