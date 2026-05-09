Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,594 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 8,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,644.82% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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