Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $787,000 in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TTE stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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