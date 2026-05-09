Cheviot Value Management LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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