Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Raised by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank grew its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 678.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More.

High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More.

Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More.

Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More.

Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More.

Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from Iran war developments — Commentary notes that signs the Iran‑driven risk premium is easing (or the war ending) reduced the war‑related premium that had boosted CVX, producing volatility. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,568.98. This trade represents a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CVX traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.08. 15,695,836 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,866. The stock has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.33 and a twelve month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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