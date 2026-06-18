Chevron Corporation $CVX is Cinctive Capital Management LP's 2nd Largest Position

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 448.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,885 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Chevron were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 678.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron received a Buy rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Article Title

Chevron received a rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Chevron secured a strategic entry into Greece’s Offshore Block 10 , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Article Title

Chevron secured a strategic entry into , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is not just about oil prices , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Chevron is in a wait-and-see zone after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Article Title

Several articles noted Chevron is in a after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Negative Sentiment: Chevron is being hit by a fall in crude prices tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Article Title

Chevron is being hit by a tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to a broader rotation out of Big Oil and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Article Title

Market commentary also points to a broader and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage on California refiners showed profit margins expanding sharply, which could keep attention on the refining segment but also highlights volatile industry economics rather than a clear tailwind for CVX. Article Title

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.44 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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