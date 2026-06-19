Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,119,575 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 254,323 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Chevron worth $2,609,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3%

CVX stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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