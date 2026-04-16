Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Chevron were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CVX opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.33 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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